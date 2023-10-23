Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

