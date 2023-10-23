MBA Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.43. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

