Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3,892.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.