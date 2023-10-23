Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.43. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

