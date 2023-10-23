Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Byrne Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 58,269 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $326.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.50 and its 200-day moving average is $323.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

