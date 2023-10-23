Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $326.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.