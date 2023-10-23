Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 58,269 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $326.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.11.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

