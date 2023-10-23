Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,191 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $326.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.50 and its 200 day moving average is $323.43. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.