Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,218,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Nasdaq by 8,674.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,890,000 after buying an additional 1,607,408 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $79,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $68,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after acquiring an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $50.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

