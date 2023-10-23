National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,700 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1,287.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.64.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

