National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 3,500 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SunPower were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SunPower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 850,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $24.97.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

