National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $369.48 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $422.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.25 and its 200 day moving average is $339.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Beer

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.