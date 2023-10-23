National Bank of Canada FI Buys 397 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 51.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $23,913,211. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.44.

HubSpot Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $429.07 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $249.99 and a one year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

