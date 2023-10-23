National Bank of Canada FI Has $67,000 Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Powell Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 55.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

POWL opened at $74.08 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

