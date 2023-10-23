National Bank of Canada FI Has $71,000 Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IAC were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in IAC by 24.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in IAC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in IAC by 8.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

IAC stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. Equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

