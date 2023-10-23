Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,673 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $110.44 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

