New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Veradigm worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.92. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Argus cut shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veradigm

About Veradigm

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.