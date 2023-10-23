New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of John Wiley & Sons worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,818,000 after buying an additional 111,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 983,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.95. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

