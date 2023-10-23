New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

STC opened at $39.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.70%.

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

