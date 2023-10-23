New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of DISH Network worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 51.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,341,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH opened at $4.99 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

