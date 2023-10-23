New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Vicor worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 31.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 45.5% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vicor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of VICR opened at $51.78 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $527,949 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

