New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 262 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,276,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,558,000 after buying an additional 147,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

