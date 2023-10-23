New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,275 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of MP Materials worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $23,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of MP stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

