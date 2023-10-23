New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Veris Residential worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,860,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,042,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 161.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,101,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $13,575,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veris Residential Price Performance

VRE stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $1,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,206,537 shares in the company, valued at $98,039,091.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

