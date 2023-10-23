Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $415.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

