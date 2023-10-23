Northeast Investment Management Sells 4,006 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $397.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
