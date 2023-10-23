NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $206,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,040,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $413.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.09. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $118.87 and a one year high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

