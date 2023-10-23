NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,040,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $413.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $118.87 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

