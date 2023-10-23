NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $413.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.09. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.87 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

