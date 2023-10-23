NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $413.87 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $118.87 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

