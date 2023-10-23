Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NOW were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in NOW by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.56.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NOW had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

