Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 26.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $12.15 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

