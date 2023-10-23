Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,460,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $180,521,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after buying an additional 892,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after buying an additional 1,673,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

