Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 387,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 123,432 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 41.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 409,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 119,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 769,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.1 %

HMN stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -115.66 and a beta of 0.38. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

