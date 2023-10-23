Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Scholastic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Scholastic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Scholastic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Scholastic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In related news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHL opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

