Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 91,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 227,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna raised Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $40.97 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.