Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Owens & Minor stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.