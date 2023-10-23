Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 177,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 31,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $142.95 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $415.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

