Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,708,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $613,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,604 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 52,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,143,023. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $125.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.