Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $116.33 and a one year high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $415.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

