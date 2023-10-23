Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 747.3% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.00 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

