Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 910 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $413.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $118.87 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

