Raymond James & Associates Acquires 18,002 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $38.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.