Raymond James & Associates Has $5.55 Million Holdings in TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,041 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.83% of TXO Partners worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $59,544,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,053,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,303,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

TXO Partners Price Performance

TXO Partners stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. TXO Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th.

TXO Partners Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

