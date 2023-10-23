Raymond James & Associates Has $5.79 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.8% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,592,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,113,000 after buying an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 200.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,673,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,362,000 after buying an additional 1,783,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 101,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

NYSE:EQC opened at $18.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $27.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Equity Commonwealth

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

