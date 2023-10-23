Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,073,000 after buying an additional 1,814,125 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,394,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,997,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 113,499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $48.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $74.98.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

