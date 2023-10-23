Raymond James & Associates Purchases 15,750 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Barclays began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWE

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.