Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $20.27 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

