Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

