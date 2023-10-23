RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $326.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day moving average of $323.43. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. HSBC began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

